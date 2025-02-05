Kern County residents face EBT fraud with funds drained from assistance accounts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — A growing number of Kern County residents report losing funds from EBT accounts due to skimming devices, prompting warnings and investigations.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This week, multiple people in Kern County came out saying their EBT and cash assistance accounts were somehow drained. Victims tell me this isn't the first time it’s happened.

Megan Beeler is a local mother and one of the hundreds of victims trying to get her benefits replaced. Earlier this week, multiple people came forward saying their EBT and/or cash assistance accounts had been drained. Their account information had been obtained through a "skimmer"—a small, illegal device that steals card data from credit or debit cards.

Criminals install skimmers on ATMs, gas pumps, and point-of-sale terminals to steal cardholders' personal information.

Beeler says this has happened to her four times in the last four months. "My rent is past due, my storage is past due, because I’m having to go through this constantly. It’s just going to cause more hardship for me and my kids, and those kids shouldn’t have to go through it." She said.

Beeler and many others say this is very frustrating.

23 ABC reached out to the Kern County Department of Human Services, and they sent us a statement: “There was a recent sting operation targeting individuals using skimming devices and fraudulent EBT cards to conduct fraudulent ATM withdrawals in Kern County.”

The DA’s office says they are issuing warnings to criminals who engage in EBT fraud.

In the last six months, a Skims Analysis report has shown a loss of more than $2.5 million in Kern County.

"I understand it’s supplemental, but it’s supplemental because I’m going through a hard time. I can’t turn around and pull the money out of the sky. It’s hard… frustrating." Beeler said.

If you think you are a victim of electronic theft, contact the County Office or Clarionia EBT Customer Service Helpline.

The Kern County Department of Human Services says this is an ongoing issue—not just here in Kern County, but statewide.

