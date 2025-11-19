Kern County residents weigh proposed $19 tax increase to keep street lights on

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Residents in an unincorporated area of Kern County just south of Rosedale Highway are facing a decision about whether to pay more in property taxes to keep their street lights illuminated.

The county recently sent out a leaflet and ballot to residents in the Green Acres community proposing a $19 annual increase to their property tax bills. The additional fee would help cover rising electricity costs from PG&E for the area's 75 street lights.

Currently, residents pay $28 annually through their property taxes for street lighting services. The county says this rate no longer covers the actual cost of electricity, and without the increase, the lights will have to be turned off.

Residents have mixed reactions to the proposed increase. Some haven't had time to review the leaflet, with one woman saying she threw it away.

One resident who spoke about the proposal expressed uncertainty about supporting the increase and plans to attend an upcoming public meeting for more information.

"I was 50-50 excited because our street is dark, but if they're going to increase it, a lot of times you hear that they'll increase it and then run out of the money," Crystal Hortua said.

Another resident has already voted in favor of the increase, viewing the fee as reasonable when weighing the benefits of having street lights.

"If we don't do that, then we're without lights, and I think it's important that we have lights because people walking, kids coming home from school, a lot of kids play sports and come home late," Pat VeVea said.

A public information meeting is slated to happen on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at 2700 M Street. A public hearing and a tally of the ballots will happen during a public hearing at the January 6 Board of Supervisors meeting at 2 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

