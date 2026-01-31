Kern County resumes oil drilling permits after years-long pause

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time in years, Kern County is again issuing permits for new oil drilling, marking a significant shift for one of California’s most oil-producing regions.

Since Jan. 2, county officials say more than 300 permits have already been issued for new and existing oil wells, a pace energy advocates describe as pent-up demand following a multiyear slowdown in permitting.

“This is good news — great news. 2026 is a new chapter,” said Tracy Leach, director of Kern Citizens for Energy.

Kern County paused most local oil permitting for roughly three years amid legal challenges and regulatory changes, including heightened state oversight. Leach said companies were prepared to move quickly once permitting resumed.

“Companies were ready to go and ready to work,” she said. “We’re very aware of the 2,000-permit cap, and based on history, that’s a reasonable level.”

Leach said major operators — including Chevron and California Resources Corporation — are among those that have already received county approvals for new wells, well-deepening projects and drilling activity.

In a statement, Chevron said it has submitted 138 new well permit applications to the county so far. Of those, six permits have been approved and subsequently cleared by the state’s oil and gas regulator, California Geologic Energy Management Division, also known as CalGEM.

California Resources Corporation said its permits meet Kern County and CalGEM’s requirements “to protect public health, safety and the environment.”

While producers are eager to resume drilling, Leach said the extended pause in permitting has left parts of the industry stretched thin, following layoffs and the departure of contractors and skilled workers.

“We’re going to have to rebuild that infrastructure somewhat, and that’s a concern,” she said. “It’s not a spigot — on, off.”

According to the county’s online permitting system, applications submitted since Jan. 2 include projects in Bakersfield, Lost Hills and McKittrick, areas that have long been central to Kern County’s oil production.

Leach said most permits were issued early in the month and expects the pace to slow in the coming months. Whether Kern County reaches its annual cap of 2,000 permits, she said, remains to be seen.

