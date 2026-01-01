Kern County Rings in 2026 with Music, Parties, and Family Fun

We’re just a few hours away from watching the ball drop in New York, but here in Kern County, the celebrations are already getting started. From live music and parties to countdown events, there’s plenty to do as we ring in 2026.

For visitor Anslie Azevedo, she’s celebrating the New Year in a unique way.

“I actually have a wedding tonight so I’ll be there for the New Year,” said Azevedo.

But if you don’t have anything planned, Bakersfield has you covered.

For those wanting to spend the night with the family, head down to Dave and Busters for their New New Year’s Eve celebration. From 4 to 7 p.m., people can enjoy games, food and a family-friendly countdown.

For adults and party-goers, the Padre Hotel will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve celebration, with a 90’s theme taking place from 9 pm to 1am.

General manager Tyler Bloomer says this isn’t all they’re having.

“We have multiple DJ’s happening, we are partnering with the social vibe. We have a silent disco, club area, balloon drop, we have everything,” said Bloomer.

Other events include The Silver & Gold New Year’s Eve Party at Rock and Wings, featuring live music from 8pm to 2 am,

parties at the Iron Lily and Ay Mi Pa, concerts at CALM Zoo.

And for those who like to hit the casinos, make sure to stop by The Hard Rock Casino for their first ever New Years Celebration.

“We have a great lineup, we have Brett Michales starting at 10 p.m., we have million dollar jackpots ready to hit on the floor, we have amazing food and beverage and of course were going to cap it off with fireworks at midnight,” said President for Hard Rock Casino Tejon Chris Kelly.

As you head out to celebrate, officials are reminding everyone to plan ahead such as using a ride-share service to get home safely.

