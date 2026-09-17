Kern County seeks $2 million FAA grant to fund Meadows Field airport master plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is seeking a $2 million federal grant to help plan the future of Meadows Field Airport as the Bakersfield facility sets new passenger records.

Kern County Director of Airports Bill LeManque is asking the Board of Supervisors to approve the Federal Aviation Administration grant. The request comes on the heels of the airport's newly launched service to and from LAX and year-over-year passenger growth.

"2025 was a record year for the airport, and 2026 has surpassed it. In October, BFL will set another new record for passengers served with just under 30,000 departing seats. That growth is not just good for the airlines; it is great news for many local businesses," LeManque said.

While the grant funding won't directly pay for immediate upgrades, LeManque said it will help develop a long-term master plan designed to guide future expansion and modernization efforts.

"The master plan supports smart capital decisions at a time of record growth for us. Rather than building isolated projects, we want to direct funds to the highest priority needs, sequence improvements so they reinforce one another. And stay ahead of demand instead of reacting to it," LeManque said.

The FAA grant requires a 5% local match, meaning Kern County would contribute $100,000 from the Department of Airports budget. The measure passed, with the grant set to be disbursed in the near future.

Travelers say they appreciate the convenience the airport already offers.

"Just very convenient. It's not very far from Porterville where my in-laws live. We just like the smaller airport," Nicholas Klapp traveler said.

When asked what they'd like to see next at the airport, more food and dining options stood out as the top request.

"Maybe more places to eat," Nicholas Klapp said.

"I did look in that store; they have a lot of little things in there," said Sherrell Thomas about the Omni Goods inside Meadows Field Airport. "But maybe another vendor or some kind of other type of thing to take back with you."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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