Kern County Sees Surge in Substance Use Struggles During the Holiday Season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the holidays approach, many people feel the pressure of family expectations, financial stress, and emotional triggers. Here in Kern County, recovery experts say this time of year is also when substance abuse often increases.

For Charity Self, the season brings a mix of memories and caution.

Self began drinking at 18 and says her addiction escalated quickly.

“I hit the bottle — and I hit the bottle hard,” she said.

Now in her 40s, Self has been sober for a year through Bakersfield Recovery Services. At her worst, she says she was drinking up to two fifths of alcohol a day.

“I didn’t realize I’d become an alcoholic,” she said. “I needed alcohol just to get through normal activities.”

With the holidays known to trigger old habits, Self is choosing to spend this season alone — a decision she says is about self-preservation.

“The holidays can bring emotional triggers,” she said. “Whether you have family or don’t have family… you go somewhere and everybody is doing it.”

Self relies on coping tools she learned in treatment: setting boundaries, knowing her limits, and practicing self-control.

She’s not the only one preparing for a difficult season.

Indica Gullo, another resident at Bakersfield Recovery Services, says her addiction started at just 17 with meth.

“By the time I was 18, I was using needles,” she said. “It was extreme. I was surrounded by it — even family members used.”

According to Bakersfield Recovery Services Director Gilbert Laroque, the holidays bring a noticeable surge in people seeking help.

“Throughout the year it’s steady,” he said. “But during the holiday season we see anywhere from a 30 to 50 percent increase.”

Laroque says the rise is often tied to seasonal depression, trauma, family stress, or the desire to start fresh in the new year.

Mental health professionals recommend several strategies to manage holiday stress and reduce risky behaviors:



Set realistic expectations

Avoid overcommitting to plans

Prioritize sleep, hydration, and exercise

Accept help when offered

Make time for quiet moments or activities that bring joy

The goal, they say, is to lower stress before it becomes overwhelming.

As addiction numbers rise during the season, local resources remain available. Bakersfield Recovery Services provides treatment, counseling, and support for those seeking sobriety — whether for the first time or the fifth.

If you or someone you know needs help, Bakersfield Recovery Services

