Kern County Seniors revel in Fair's 'Senior Day'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Seniors enjoyed beautiful weather and special programming during Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday, with activities ranging from fitness classes to informational booths designed specifically for older adults.

The morning began with guest speakers before attendees participated in "Boogie with Bakersfield Community Healthcare," a fitness program that got seniors moving to music.

For Justina Howell, creator of the Boogie with BCH program, the initiative represents much more than simple exercise. She was excited to introduce the program to a new audience and hopes to change perceptions about what seniors can accomplish.

"The most important reason I do this is to remind seniors that they can still do it. A lot of people think maybe because they're wheelchair bound, or they're using a walker, or that they're in a senior living community, that they're pretty much done and all they can do is play bingo and eat. There's so much more that they can do," Howell said.

Information booths from organizations, including Dignity Health and Kern County Aging and Adult Services, provided resources for attendees. Carolina Oehler, a program specialist with the county, said events like Senior Day allow them to showcase numerous services available to the senior population.

"This is their day that they come out. Their caregivers are with them, so it's a great day for them to see what resources are available to them that they didn't know about, because sometimes they don't get an opportunity to leave the house. So we bring those resources to them so they feel assisted and supported," Oehler said.

Seniors attending the event appreciated both the targeted programming and traditional fair attractions.

"This is like a tradition. We always come every year. We love all the information they have for everybody, especially for seniors, and we like just to have fun around the fair and enjoy some good food," Amalia Cantu said.

"I love the fair. I love the food, you know, and I love the people, and security is great, and all the people are great," Jerry Rothberg said.

For those who missed Senior Day, the Kern County Fair continues with additional special events, including School Days and Feed the Need. A complete schedule of events is available on the Kern County Fair website.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

