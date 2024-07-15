Kern County Sheriff Office holds a Coffee with a Recruiter

This event will be held Tuesday July 16, at Starbucks

A recruitment event for the Kern County Sheriff's Office is brewing at Starbucks. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

KCSO is hosting this event for you to find out all the information to join their team.

The "Coffee with a Recruiter" event is slated for Tuesday, July 16th at the Starbucks on 6001 Niles ST from 3-5 PM. It's the second time the sheriff's department has used this strategy in meeting with potential employees.

"This allows you to talk to somebody who is specifically in the role of recruiting. So if you have any questions about the job the job hiring process the background anything like that this is your opportunity to come talk to someone." said Lori Meza KCSO Public Information Officer

This event stemmed from coffee with a cop which originated in the City of Hawthorne in 2011. Where service men and women meet with the community at a mutual location to hear their stories and concerns.

Juan Maldonado KCSO Sergeant said "It's a single place where they can come and ask questions and be there mingling with our community."

Kern County Sheriff's Office held the first event 2 months ago. They said at the time their staffing percentage was 68% staffed as an agency and today they are 82% staffed as an agency.

Lori Meza said "With that being said, I like to remind people it's on its way to being a competitive environment again for hiring so right now we are actively recruiting and offering resources and help were make it easier if you have questions or concerns."

On July 20th, they will provide a day where they help prospects with test prep and filling out applications. If you are a community member and not interested in the department the KCSO will have a free ice cream cone with their deputies.

The sheriff's office said at its core they are looking for members who are loyal, trustworthy, and ready to serve. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

