Kern County Spelling Bee winner set to compete in Washington, D.C.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It’s that thrilling time of year again, when students battle letter by letter for the crown in the Kern County Spelling Bee.

An 8th grader from St. John’s Lutheran School is heading to the national stage after winning the Kern County Regional Spelling Bee. 13-year-old Amrita Singh took home the title, locking in the win by correctly spelling the word “chorten.”

“I am pretty elated. I’ve been working diligently for years, and I am really grateful to see the dream I’ve had since 4th grade finally come to reality. I think on the day of the competition, staying patient and focused on each word is what helped me manage the stage pressure and ultimately perform my best," said Singh.

Singh says she has been working toward this moment since fourth grade, and after a few second-place finishes, she knew this year was her chance to go all the way to the top. “I normally focus on etymology, which is the study of roots, and phonetics, which is connecting sounds to letters. Because the cornerstone of this competition is accuracy, I think that really helps me streamline my prep and stay consistent so I can recall the words,” she said.

She adds that hours of practice and support from her family and school helped her reach this moment. “I’ve had a pretty strong support system. My mom has been the biggest supporter, she’s been with me since 4th grade. She’s always there to help me stay focused when I get distracted and to support me whenever I’m confused, just helping me keep going.” She said.

Now, Singh has the chance to represent Kern County, competing against the best young spellers in the country.

Amrita’s next step is heading to Washington for the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

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