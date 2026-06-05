Kern County student competes at Scripps National Spelling Bee weeks after 8th-grade graduation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just two weeks after graduating from eighth grade, Kern County student Amrita Singh found herself standing on one of the biggest academic stages in the country.

Singh traveled to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning her regional competition — the culmination of a journey that began in fourth grade.

"Honestly, it was absolutely surreal. The stage was absolutely spectacular, it was vibrant, filled with color, and it was a dream come true, actually being there, especially since it's something I've worked so many years for," Singh said.

Singh first became captivated by the spelling bee in third grade, watching older students compete at her school. She entered the competition herself the following year. After years of preparation and two runner-up finishes at the regional level, she earned her spot among the 247 regional champions from across the country and U.S. territories who competed this year.

Singh says the competition goes far deeper than memorizing words.

"They're words you're actually absorbing into your brain. You're learning where these words originated from, how they can be used in your daily life, what they mean, and, in fact, it really improved my own writing skills in my English class," Singh said.

Beyond the competition itself, contestants gathered in an area known as "The Hive" to play games and practice together. Singh says the friendships she formed there became one of the most memorable parts of the experience.

"Even when you got out, there were still kids in the hotel lobby watching the screen, cheering for kids that they had just met the day before, because it's almost like a companionship, like a community that's built that one week you're there," Singh said.

Spelling is only one part of Singh's life. This fall, the recent St. John's Lutheran School graduate will begin her freshman year at Stockdale High School, where she also hopes to continue playing tennis, a sport she says helps her stay grounded.

"I can just go out to the court, forget about everything, and just play," Singh said.

Because the Scripps National Spelling Bee is only open through eighth grade, this year's competition marked the end of Singh's eligibility. She says the lessons she's carried through the competition will stay with her, and she hopes to stay involved with spelling in the future — possibly by mentoring younger students who are just beginning their own journeys. She also looks forward to other types of competitions in high school.

For younger students chasing a dream of their own, Singh has a simple message.

"If you actually put in the time, effort, the work, you can exceed your own expectations too, and you will eventually succeed," Singh said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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