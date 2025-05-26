Kern County student heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Enzo Paylaga, an eighth grader from Norris Middle School, is representing Kern County at the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.



Enzo Paylaga, an 8th grader from Norris Middle School, is representing Kern County in the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He began competing in spelling bees in 5th grade and won the Kern County competition to qualify for nationals.

Despite some nerves, Enzo says spelling is fun and compares it to solving a puzzle.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Can you spell your way to the top? 23 ABC spoke with the Kern County Scripps Spelling Bee winner right as he heads off to the National Spelling Bee.

This year marks a historic milestone as the Scripps National Spelling Bee celebrates its 100th anniversary! With over 243 spellers competing from all across the country, the excitement is visible.

One of these talented contestants is Enzo Paylaga from Norris Middle School in Bakersfield. He's been participating in spelling bees since fifth grade and has been competing at a higher level since seventh grade. He says, "I had to do the school spelling bee first, which I honestly really didn't want to do at first, and then I won that. So then I had to take a county spelling test, and I got into the top 35, and then I placed first in the county spelling bee."

Now in eighth grade, you might expect Enzo's favorite subject to be English, but he surprisingly chose math instead! His family believes he's very smart, and they’re wishing him the best as he prepares to shine on the national stage. However, Enzo confesses he’s a little nervous.

When asked about his upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., Enzo Paylaga confirmed with a smile, “Yes.”

As excitement builds around the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Enzo shared his feelings about the big stage.

“I’m nervous and excited,” he admitted.

So, what’s making him nervous?

“I’m really nervous to get up on the mic and spell in front of multiple people,” he said, acknowledging the pressure that comes with performing in front of a national audience.

Despite his nerves, Enzo believes that speaking in front of a crowd also boosts his confidence. He describes spelling as a fun activity, comparing it to solving a puzzle. "Like certain words are similar to other words, so I can make a connection to those words." He said.

The opening ceremony for the Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place on May 26th, followed by a new Champion Showdown.

The Bee starts May 27th. You can watch the Bee on Bounce XL.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

