Kern County Superintendent of Schools held their 3rd annual New Educator Summit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KCSOS motivates & inspires new teachers to keep their passion alive, & to reignite their flame for learning. While they enter the start of the school year they encourage all teachers to make a impact



Teachers from all over Kern County attend meeting learning new methods on how to teach students for the upcoming year.

Kern County recognized three 2024 teachers of the year in their county.

KCSOS wants to support their teachers all the way through their careers so they are providing support to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Teachers are the key to the younger generations success. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Kern County Superintendent of schools host a new educator summit, where they help and encourage new teachers to keep their passion in their career.

This is their 3rd annual summit, during these events they recognize teachers who went above and beyond in the past year. They also teach newer educators how they can implement these heights in their classroom

Celia York said "Its all about the relationships, I often have had students in my classroom who had behavioral challenges. What I realized, is they just wanted somebody who understood them. A lot of times you might be the only person who they feel cares for them, the only one who motivates them, or make them feel safe.

Alex Kajitanti who was the 2009 California teacher of the year, and is top 4 for national teacher of the year said "Stop calling your class a classroom and start calling it a community. Your relationships will grow with your students."

"Well I am known around the world as the rapping math mathematician. My first year of teaching I was really having trouble connecting with kids and getting them to remember the math I taught. I realized a math song would come out on Monday, and by Tuesday they had every word memorized. I played on the strength, I started making up rap songs about the math that I was teaching and now those songs and videos are used all over the world." said Alex Kajitani.

Teachers tell us connecting with students can be the biggest challenge, but once it happens, they're able to remember and relate to lessons at a higher level.

Cattrice Toles said "I love to make sure my class is engaged. Not just lets read this book, but how can I make it creative and engaging to my students. So, we're not just reading were doing yoga reading. So were outside doing yoga, and I'm reading asking those questions and getting them engaged. Just connecting different curriculum and being innovative."

Malaika Bryant mentions "The joy, That is in a classroom. Where students are deeply engaged in the work, and with one another there is real magic. When you are in a teaching space you can curate the environment."

Coordinators said this event was a huge success, with the key note speakers and the break out rooms for individual learning. They tell us they cant wait for next year, and the hope is the attendance keeps growing.

Organizers encourage all teachers to reach for higher heights they even say you could be the next teacher of the year. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

