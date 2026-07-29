Kern County supervisors approve updated sidewalk vending ordinance for unincorporated areas

For many vendors, a sidewalk is where business begins, but the rules they follow are about to change. That’s because Kern County supervisors have approved a new ordinance updating how sidewalk vendors can operate in unincorporated areas.

“The county’s ordinance as it exists now is not consistent with the city of Bakersfield municipal codes regarding sidewalk vendors,” according to county council.

To close that gap, Kern County supervisors unanimously approved an updated sidewalk vending ordinance in a 5-0 vote Tuesday morning.

County officials say the changes bring Kern County’s rules in line with California law passed in 2018, while also creating clearer guidelines for vendors operating outside Bakersfield city limits.

But according to Priscilla Sanchez, district director for Supervisor Leticia Perez, the update is about more than just complying with state law.

“Back in April, a constituent from our district called with concerns of an illegal swap meet is what she called it in the Casa Loma area,” said Sanchez.

Because the area falls under a combination of city, county, and CHP jurisdiction, county officials say enforcement has been limited, until now.

Under the updated rules, anyone selling food or merchandise from a cart, stand, wagon, or other non-motorized setup on public sidewalks must first obtain a permit through the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

In places like Oildale, sidewalk vendors are a common sight. One vendor, who spoke off camera, told 23ABC he doesn’t currently have a permit, but says he has no concerns about getting one if it becomes required.

Like Bakersfield’s current ordinance, vendors will not be required to complete fingerprinting or criminal background checks to receive a permit.

The updated ordinance also establishes stricter operating rules.

Vendors must keep at least four feet of sidewalk space clear for pedestrians, cannot use loudspeakers or amplified sound, and stationary vendors will not be allowed to operate in residential neighborhoods.

“I think it’s not that we just don’t want you sell, we want you to go broke and be homeless, that’s not the idea,” said Sanchez. “The idea is it’s just where to do it, what you need to do, and then where to do it in the proper locations.”

Sanchez says vendors who break the rules could face administrative fines starting at $100 and may even lose their permit after repeated violations.

However the changes aren’t set in stone just yet, the county says the ordinance must return to the board of supervisors for final approval and then wait 30 days for full enactment.

County officials say they understand this may be an adjustment for vendors and are prepared to hold future town halls to hear concerns and answer questions.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

