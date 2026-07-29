Kern County supervisors discuss findings of child welfare review ordered after death of 8-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The independent assessment was conducted by the Social Policy Institute at San Diego State University.

After the high-profile death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata — whom authorities say was killed by her father and stepmother — Kern County ordered a sweeping review of its Child Welfare Services department.

Tuesday morning, the Kern County Board of Supervisors met publicly to discuss the findings of that assessment.

The report was conducted by an independent third party, the Social Policy Institute at San Diego State University.

For some residents, the assessment did not provide clear resolutions to move forward.

"It was the same answers. We're going to look into it. We're going to figure it out..." Arely Villazana said.

As a former social worker, Villazana acknowledged that the analysis highlighted how social workers are stretched on time to meet deadlines, their clients, and make time for themselves. However, she said one question went unanswered at the meeting.

"What's the maximum case load a social worker can safely carry?" Villazana said.

Villazana said getting answers to questions like hers would help social workers better manage their caseloads, reducing stress for both workers and the families they serve. She said that supports one of the key findings in the Department of Health's external review, which states DHS has built strong community partnerships and recognizes that supporting families "takes a village."

Kern County resident Jeanine Adams said the Board of Supervisors needs to take a more active role in prioritizing the children and families who depend on the system, not just the staff who work within it.

"My question to the Board of Supervisors is in the last budget, how did they demonstrate through their checkbook that they are supportive of families and children in Kern County?" Adams said.

Lori Clarke, co-director of the Social Policy Institute, said making improvements begins after the assessment process is complete. She added that how quickly those changes happen depends largely on strong communication between leaders, staff, and the families they serve.

"Our point in bringing forward this report was to fully document our findings after a thorough review," Clarke said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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