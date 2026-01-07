Kern County takes steps to fight human trafficking & brings awareness to the issue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In Kern County, the fight against human trafficking is anything but easy. Officials warn that public awareness is key — it could be the shield that protects victims from years of trauma and exploitation.

This is an issue that has been going on for generations and the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking has partnered with the county to make January the official month for awareness.

Dustin Contreres Co-Director of Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking said "All businesses thrive on demand and human trafficking isn't different when it comes to that. It is a business and that's how it's treated. If we were able to get rid of that demand then yes in essence human trafficking would be gone."

Hidden in plain sight, human trafficking traps countless victims in silence. Ofelia Flores was once one of them — her voice stolen, her hope fading, and no idea where she could turn for help.

Ofelia Flores Program Lead for the Community Advocacy Program Tejon Indian Tribe says "We say our voice was stolen but it could be multiple things; how you grew up, you never had a voice, you could hang around the wrong crowd and not even notice. You don't know that it is not normal, or that you don't have a voice. You just think this is the way it is, the way it's always been."

Organizers are encouraging community members to speak up and to use the 4 P's Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Partnership to keep yourself out of situations or help others who may be currently going through trauma.

"For some victims the system may have failed them in the past, or they could be from another county. They might not know about the coalition or other organizations that are willing to help. It doesn't have to be that they are going to report to law enforcement, but those organizations are there for help." said Conteres

Community leaders look at human trafficking as modern day slavery. Putting emphasis on our youth because they get in these relationships young and don't know the difference.

"If we can get into the schools and educate them, and let them know that this is not normal. They need to know they don't have to go through with this, informing them on what is a toxic location or healthy relationship. Just starting there with the children could save so many lives." said Flores

If you are a victim of human trafficking or suspect someone may be a victim, you are encouraged to call the human trafficking hot line at (661) 631-6011.

Organizers want community members to remember the "4 Ps" and to speak up if you see something you could potentially be saving a life.



