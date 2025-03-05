Kern County union workers one-day strike underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The one-day strike from Kern County union workers started Wednesday morning in Bakersfield and other locations. SEIU members say they are fighting for higher wages and better working conditions.

The strike was announced last week. Kern County has responded to the strike by closing several departments for the day, or offering limited services are others.

Emergency services such as the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and Kern County Fire are still available.

A release from Kern County lists some of the departments and services impacted on March 5th:

Aging and Adult Services:

- Closed to the public

Airport:

- Commercial flights will continue as scheduled.

- Admin offices will be closed.

Animal Services:

- Closed to the public, will reopen 3/6.

Child Support Services:

- All offices will be closed to the public.

District Attorney:

- Closed to the public.

General Services:

- Closed to the public.

Human Services:

- All offices will be closed to the public.

Libraries:

- All will be closed.

Public Health:

- Closed to the public.

Veterans Service:

- Closed to the public.

This is a developing story.

