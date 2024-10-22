KERN COUNTY UNKNOWN: a Bakersfield true crime and paranormal docuseries

Do you believe in ghosts?

A true crime and paranormal docuseries investigates rumored haunted sightings– right here in Kern County.

“Kern County Unknown” hosts its premier event on Friday, October 25 at the Empty Space.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Adam Black, director of “Kern County Unknown” started the Bakersfield true crime and paranormal docuseries nearly three years ago.

He said, “... I was watching some true crime documentaries about LA and thought, why doesn’t Bakersfield have anything like this?”

Now, the team prepares for its premier event on Friday.

“Our first episode delves into some true crime and paranormal cases, from right here at the Fox Theater, also at Mill Creek Park,” said Black.

“Kern County Unknown” explores the case of two serial robbers that committed their final crime at the Fox Theater. Dubbed the “Rattlesnake Robbers,” Black says the duo earned this name because they were in and out of their location fast.

“They tried to rob the person working the box office right behind me. Her name was Margaret Gonzalez,” said Black. “And they did end up getting the money, but they were pursued all the way down to Shafter, where they were eventually caught.”

But Black documented more than just crimes in the area.

While unofficial, “Kern County Unknown” explored some rumors that have been floating around over the years.

“There are no confirmed reports of this, but the rumor is that a construction worker fell to his death while constructing the clock tower part of the building,” said Black. “Apparently, you can still see orbs floating around the hands of the clock, which is said to be him.”

But these rumored sightings extend beyond the Fox Theater, such as the so-called “Weeping Woman” at Mill Creek Park.

“She can be seen crying mainly under this bridge, but you can also see her walking or floating around the park in a long, white gown,” said Logan Abbott, assistant director of “Kern County Unknown.”

He said some people speculate that the “Weeping Woman” is related to someone who died not too far away.

On May 3, 1973 unidentified remains were found roughly two feet under the concrete floor of a foundry in Kern County.

“This was actually the general vicinity, this area right here before these apartments were here,” said Abbott.

As “Kern County Unknown” prepares to launch volume one of the docuseries… they invite the community to its first screening.

“This is not made in Hollywood. This is made locally. And I think it’s just as good as something you would watch… from Hollywood, from the professionals,” said Black. “But this is from just insanely talented people from right here in our own community.”

“Kern County Unknown” hosts its premier event on Friday at the Empty Space, including a Q&A with Robert Peterson, known for the “Notorious Bakersfield” podcast.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25. All funds go towards the Empty Space.

Tickets are available on the Empty Space website. If you are unable to attend the premiere, the first episode will be on the Kern County Unknown website.

