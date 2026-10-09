Kern County Veterans Stand Down connects homeless and struggling veterans with resources and support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local veterans experiencing homelessness or other challenges had an opportunity Thursday to connect with resources, support services and fellow veterans during the annual Kern County Veterans Stand Down.

Now in its 27th year, the event brings together community organizations to help veterans access services and support they may not know are available.

For Army veteran Barbara Goodlow, helping veterans is a mission she's been part of for more than a decade.

Goodlow attended the Stand Down for the 13th time this year, continuing her work with the American Legion and its Auxiliary to gather donations and connect veterans with resources.

“It is a pleasure serving the homeless and the veterans,” Goodlow said.

She said many veterans continue to struggle even after returning home and accessing some services.

“Some of them have mental problems. They were in the military; they were in it… the war. They get help from the VA, but they are still struggling; there is a lot of them still out there,” Goodlow said.

She hopes events like the Stand Down will help reach veterans who may still be struggling on their own.

Raul Jimenez said making veterans aware of available services is a key part of the effort.

“A lot of our veterans don’t know these resources are available to them, and we want to make sure that the resources that are available are getting into the hands of people who need them,” Jimenez said.

For Army veteran Donald Blanco, this year's event was an opportunity to take a step toward finding help.

Blanco had attended the Stand Down before but said he had not previously become involved with veterans' services. After his wife died five years ago, he said he realized he needed to explore what assistance might be available to him.

“I kind of need help now and things are happening, and I better get involved and find out what can help me out a little bit,” Blanco said. “I’m checking everything out and see what can really involve me in getting vets benefits.”

More than 100 community partners attended this year's event, offering a range of services, including health and support resources and employment opportunities.

Goodlow said she hopes veterans understand they can turn to the community for help.

“And we do whatever we can to help. All they have to do is come to us, we will provide help to them anytime,” she said.

The event was organized in part by CAPK's Veterans Support Services, continuing an effort to connect local veterans with the resources they need and remind them they do not have to navigate those challenges alone.

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