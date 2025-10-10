Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Kern County Veterans Stand Down Event Sees Record Vendor Turnout

Community organizations and businesses came together to provide resources, clothing donations and services for local veterans in need
Kern County Veterans Stand Down Event Sees Record Vendor Turnout
Kern County Veterans Stand Down Event Sees Record Vendor Turnout
Kern County Veterans Stand Down Event Sees Record Vendor Turnout
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Organizers of the annual Kern County Veterans Stand Down event say they were overwhelmed by the number of vendors who participated this year, with more than 115 businesses and organizations coming together to provide resources and support for local veterans.

The event, which helps connect veterans with essential services and donations, saw its highest vendor participation ever. Savannah Oates with CAP-K said the turnout exceeded expectations after the organization merged with California Veterans Assistance Foundation.

"We were taking clothing donations, that we needed volunteers, and we needed vendors and partners. So we had some little, you know, communication to go here and there, but we made it work and we had honestly a record, attendance today of vendors," Oates said.

"Over 115 vendors today. Typically, it was right under 100, so 115 is a really good turnout for us," Oates said.

Army veteran Freddie Poplin attended the event with his wife and expressed gratitude for the community support and donations available to veterans.

"The way that people have come together to help the veterans, you know, with clothes and stuff, you know," Poplin said.

"They sometimes they can't afford or get, but I'm glad they know, they're helping us out," Poplin said.

Marine veteran Johnny Contreras provided free haircuts at the event and said the experience creates meaningful connections between veterans.

"Find out that I'm a veteran myself, they open up even more, so they feel more comfortable, you know, talking about their stories and they open up and I have them in the chair for like 20 to 30 minutes, so it's enough time to start a conversation," Contreras said.

Organizers said they were grateful for this year's successful outcome and the community's continued support for local veterans.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/09/2025

Clear

-° / 58°

4%

Friday

10/10/2025

Mostly Clear

81° / 57°

3%

Saturday

10/11/2025

Clear

74° / 52°

2%

Sunday

10/12/2025

Clear

74° / 53°

1%

Monday

10/13/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 54°

22%

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Showers

64° / 51°

53%

Wednesday

10/15/2025

Partly Cloudy

67° / 51°

16%

Thursday

10/16/2025

Mostly Clear

70° / 53°

9%