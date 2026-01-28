Kern County voters to decide on charter county proposal in June primary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County voters will decide this summer whether the county should become a charter county — a move supporters say would give local government more control, but opponents warn could reduce voter power.

“Let’s be clear, Sacramento has not been good to Kern County,” said Russell Johnson of Associated Builders and Contractors, speaking in support of the proposal.

Under the measure, county leaders would gain authority to adopt local laws related to county governance. One of the central issues debated by supervisors is how to handle vacant seats on the board.

District 2 Supervisor Chris Parlier pointed to his own district as an example, noting it went nearly six months without representation after a vacancy.

“My district is a prime example. There was a vacancy for almost six months, and District 2 didn’t have representation,” Parlier said.

The vacancy occurred after former Supervisor Zack Scrivner left office. During that period, staff continued to operate, but residents in District 2 did not have a voting representative on the board and could have faced an appointment made by the governor.

“Of course, what we want is to put it out to the voters if there’s a vacancy,” Parlier said. “Right now, the governor in Sacramento can appoint someone when there’s a vacancy, and what this does is bring that control back locally.”

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to place the charter measure on the ballot, though the discussion included debate over the costs, benefits and long-term implications of becoming a charter county.

Opponents raised concerns about uncertainty and the potential for political overreach, particularly when it comes to appointments.

“I think that when you guys include this language of appointment, you step into that big government role that you guys are so actively fighting against,” said Carter Beardsley of the Kern County Young Democrats.

While the current charter language focuses on how vacancies could be handled, critics noted that future boards could expand the charter to include additional powers.

District 4 Supervisor David Couch said the decision ultimately rests with voters.

“I think it’s time for some engagement by citizens of Kern County to think about and educate themselves on what we can do in a charter and what we can’t,” Couch said.

Voters will decide whether to adopt a county charter during the June 2 primary election.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

