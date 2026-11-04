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Kern County voters endure long lines as polls close on 14 propositions

The Kern County Registrar of Voters will report results every two hours until all poll-place ballots are counted, with another update expected Thursday.
Kern County voters wait in line to cast ballots as polls close on 14 ballot propositions
Kern County voters wait in line to cast ballots as polls close on 14 ballot propositions
Kern County voters wait in line to cast ballots as polls close on 14 ballot propositions
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Voters lined up outside the Kern County elections office to cast their ballots as the polls closed, with some waiting more than an hour to get inside.

This year's ballot included 14 propositions, city council seats and local measures. Voter turnout was expected to be high this election.

One voter, Sariyh, said the wait stretched well beyond an hour.

"I waited in line until he was off of work, and think it took me about two and a half hours to get inside. Honestly, it's really nice to see the community come together and how many people actually come out to vote," Sariyh said.

Voter Rosendo went to cast his ballot right after getting off work.

"Californians, you know, it is our responsibility to, you know, make the voting, you know, and make the change at the end of the day because it's our impact, our lives," Rosendo said.

Kern County Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza said her office will report results every two hours until the count is complete.

"Tonight, we are counting all of the poll place ballots. So folks who went out to poll places, they did not vote their vote by mail ballot in their envelope. They signed in, they voted their ballot and dropped it into the dropbox. All of those will be counted tonight before we go home," Espinoza said.

Officials will report again on Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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