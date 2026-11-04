Kern County voters weigh in on California governor's race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Associated Press projects Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra will be California's next governor, defeating Republican Steve Hilton in a race that will help shape the direction of the state for the next four years.

Here in Kern County, voters turned out to cast their ballots in that contest. The voters I spoke with supported Becerra, but their reasons for doing so were personal.

For one voter, the connection came down to representation.

"Because I feel like I can, he can relate with me. He can relate with my community. He cares deeply about the Latino community."

For others, the decision was shaped by the issues they feel most in their own homes and communities, from affordability to public safety and the economy. When I asked one voter whether a key local issue drove their vote, the answer centered on Kern County's economy.

"Absolutely. Our oil and gas industry is everything to Kern County. We're on the cusp of returning to a golden era here in Kern County. There isn't an endless taxpayer's pot of money. I'm really excited about him."

The latest unofficial results show Becerra leading statewide, and the Associated Press has called the race in his favor, with ballots still being counted, and the voters I spoke with said they'll be watching closely to see how California's next governor addresses the issues they brought to the ballot box.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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