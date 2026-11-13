Kern County wants you to prepare for El Niño. Here's how.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — All Kern County departments, including the Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Public Works are working together as they gear up for El Niño.

“There’s a greater chance that we’re going to see a greater-than-normal wet winter,” said Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn. He said the county is not “going to take any chances.”

Preparedness and safety information is available on here. This includes sandpile locations and where residents can fill up sandbags for free. It also includes a winter preparedness checklist, a suggested go-bag inventory in case of an evacuation order, and instructions on how to deal with an emergency.

Freeborn urged residents to download the ReadyKern app, so that they are “alerted as to what’s going on near them as quickly as possible.”

He said it’s important for residents to know their zone and to learn their evacuation routes.

“Be prepared for what could happen, and that way, no matter what does happen, whether it's super rainy or it's dry, you're going to be good,” Freeborn said.

A Kern County Public Works official told 23ABC that residents should mind the signs on the road. If they’re there, they’re meant to keep you out to keep you safe.

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