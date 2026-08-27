Kern County water agencies take early action against golden mussel threat to water supply

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden mussels remain a growing threat to California's water supply, but water agencies in Kern County are taking early action to stay ahead of the invasive species before it can disrupt water delivery.

On Tuesday, a round table was held in Bakersfield, bringing together Representative Vince Fong, local water agencies and other stakeholders to discuss ways to fight back against golden mussels.

Andrea Sealock with SePRO Water attended the event and said interagency cooperation was a central theme.

"One of the biggest things that stood out was, you know, the need for interagency collaboration... those of us on the front lines, local government agencies, you know, just to work together to find solutions and optimize management options," Sealock said.

Sealock pointed to Arvin Edison Water Storage District as an example of a district acting responsibly after it detected golden mussels in its system in December 2025.

"If they had not taken action at that time, I think it is highly likely that perhaps at some point this summer during peak water, you know, water delivery and demand season, they they potentially could have had some major, and very costly issues," Sealock said.

SePRO worked with Arvin Edison on a treatment program using an EPA-approved, copper-based treatment while monitoring the system. Sealock said the work is showing promising results. SePRO is also currently working with multiple water districts throughout Kern County.

"I think Kern County is a great example of multiple different types of agencies coming together to find a solution and to seek support and funding," Sealock said.

Sealock said the threat extends beyond water infrastructure. In Kern County, an uncontrolled infestation could impact agriculture and potable water. Across California, the mussels could threaten water delivery systems and drive up maintenance and repair costs.

Experts say early detection and having a management plan in place are key for water agencies to help reduce the cost of dealing with the mussels down the road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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