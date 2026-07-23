Kern County water districts test treatments as golden mussels continue spreading across California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden mussels continue to spread across California months after the invasive species was first discovered in the state, but water districts in Kern County are now getting their first look at what may actually work to keep them under control.

Scientists say they are learning more about how to fight the mussels, and one of the biggest testing grounds is in Kern County.

Dr. West Bishop, principal scientist of applied water management at SePRO Scientific, is working with the Arvin-Edison Water Storage District on one of California's first large-scale treatment programs targeting golden mussels.

"But even in less than a year, there's all these different size classes, new reproduction occurring. The amount of organisms per unit area has just exploded, even in a short period of time," Bishop said.

That rapid growth is why Kern County declared a local state of emergency over the infestation. Several other California communities have done the same. Despite requests from local water agencies and agricultural leaders, California has not declared a statewide emergency — something local officials say would help unlock additional funding and resources.

"Don't underestimate these… these could be perhaps the worst aquatic invasive species of our time. They threaten all uses of our critical fresh water supply; they threaten our way of life," Bishop said.

Golden mussels attach themselves to canals, pumps and pipelines. Over time, they can clog irrigation systems, damage infrastructure and make it harder to move water throughout the state. That can mean expensive repairs and potentially higher costs for agriculture.

"The ability to grow food, the ability to have water coming into the drinking water treatment plant consistently. It's huge," Bishop said.

Bishop says there is now growing evidence that the mussels can be controlled. His team is using EPA-approved copper-based treatments injected into flowing water systems, targeting both established mussels and microscopic larvae before they can spread.

"It's proven in the field that we can achieve, with the right exposure, we can achieve 100% control of all life stages of the mussel, with these registered technologies," Bishop said.

Thanks to projects like the one underway at Arvin-Edison, Bishop believes California and Kern County are moving from simply reacting to the invasion to learning how to manage it.

Experts say the public can help slow the spread by never moving aquatic equipment between waterways without properly cleaning it, and by reporting any suspected golden mussel sightings to state officials.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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