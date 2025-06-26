Kern County weighs major rezoning ordinance for oil and gas permitting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County supervisors are once again considering sweeping changes to the county’s oil and gas zoning ordinance — a move that could streamline the permitting process for up to 2,697 new wells each year.



The proposed revisions would introduce a new tiered land-use structure, enhanced environmental standards under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), and a two-track permitting system aimed at expediting applications across unincorporated areas of the county.

“We’ve been crippled by permitting issues,” said oil producer Chad Hathaway, owner of Hathaway LLC which operates around 300 oil wells.

“This ordinance gives us the CEQA coverage we need so we can drill, work on our wells, and bring back jobs that have disappeared over the last decade," he said.

The ordinance is being reintroduced for the third time since 2015, following repeated legal challenges from environmental groups. Tracy Leach, director of Kern Citizens for Energy, said supporters are hopeful the revised plan will finally move forward.

“This is the third time we’ve been through this, and we’re hopeful this is it,” Leach said. “We’ve revised, refiled, and followed every ruling. It’s time we move forward and protect jobs.”

But critics argue the ordinance prioritizes oil interests at the expense of public health. Environmental advocates point to the 2019 methane leak in Arvin that displaced families as an example of what they say is ongoing risk to residents near drilling sites.

“The county keeps trying to push this through, even though production is in decline,” said Mercedes Messias Aguilar, senior campaign representative with the Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign. “We don’t want a rubber stamp for thousands of wells each year that continue to pollute our communities.”

Aguilar said many families live next to pump jacks and endure daily disruptions without proper oversight.

“People in Arvin live next to pump jacks. Their walls vibrate. That’s not normal,” she said.

Supporters of the ordinance point to the economic impact of the industry. According to financial records, Kern County has lost nearly $363 million in oil-related tax revenue over the last decade. The decline has affected public services including schools, fire departments and law enforcement.

“Forty percent of the county’s budget comes from state and federal funds, which are drying up,” said Michael Turnipseed of the Kern County Taxpayers Association. “We’ve lost refineries, jobs. Oil jobs pay $80,000 to $100,000, and losing them forces people into lower-paying jobs, like warehouse work. That, in turn, reduces sales tax revenue and creates a downward spiral for the local economy.”

Hathaway echoed those concerns, saying the regulatory delays and lawsuits have devastated Kern’s ability to maintain services.

“We've wasted time, lost jobs, lost tax revenue,” Hathaway said. “Kern County can’t even afford to remove graffiti now—there’s only one guy assigned to it. That’s how badly we’ve been hurt by this.”

The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the ordinance following public comment at a hearing Thursday. If approved, the updated zoning rules could take effect by the end of the year. Environmental groups say legal action is still on the table.

