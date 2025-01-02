Kern County welcomes new life to the community for New Years.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Members of the community celebrated the holiday, while some parents across the county were bringing in new life for New Years. The first baby was born 10 seconds into 2025.



Nurses suggest parents take time to plan before entering labor.

Parents should practice skin to skin contact. This practice can reduce stress and calm down the mother and child.

Second baby was born 12:40 at Adventist Health.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While some of us were outside bringing in the new years, some parents were bringing in new life. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Let's say Happy Birthday to some of the newest residents of Kern County.

We would like to congratulate all parents bringing in their babies on Wednesday, as for Kern County, a baby boy was born 10 seconds into the New Year at Mercy Hospital Southwest! Following his arrival was a baby girl at 12:40 at Adventist Health.

Andres Martinez Father of the Adventist Health's baby said "Its kind of a clean new slate. She gets to start this whole year fresh, and we get to start this whole year with her. Just going to make it count and make the best of it."

I got a chance to speak with a couple of the nurses who helped deliver babies. They tell me its always special being a part of a new families memories.

Keri Klingerman Labor Delivery Nurse said "I have both actually, I've been a labor nurse for 13 years. I remember, I had a twin delivery back in Tuscan, when I was living in Tuscan Arizona several years ago its very exciting."

"Its really fun, its always a honor to be apart of the delivery process. Its 2025, so looking to having a great year and deliver lots of babies." said Caitlin Tabachka Labor Delivery Nurse

While entering the new world of being a parent, there are some things you should be mindful of when it comes to your child.

Erin Gentry Postpartum Nurse said "Soak in these moments. It's important to be educated on safe sleep. Knowing what to do to avoid (SIDS) Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Being aware of postpartum depression, knowing the signs and symptoms and little things as far as skin to skin."

"Happy New Years and Blessings to Everyone" said Martinez

Parents tell me they are excited to bring their new baby home & cant wait to learn everything about them. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter



