Kern County Women’s Tennis Tournament: A historic comeback

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County recently celebrated the return of women's tennis with its first tournament in 40 years, featuring a week of intense competition that ended in exciting singles finals.



Competitors included players from 11 countries, featuring two American finalists: Julieta Pareja, and Amelia Honer.

The tournament concluded with intense last singles match.

Organizers say that planning the tournament takes a full year, with opportunities for sponsorship and participation in future events.

After 40 years, Kern County has once again hosted a women's tennis tournament! Following a week filled with intense matches, Sunday marks the final day of singles competition. The excitement is palpable as the players prepare to battle for the championship title.

“Eleven countries, 32 women? That’s pretty incredible,” says Kristin Weber, President of the Bakersfield Racket Club.

Among the international competitors were representatives from the U.S., including the two finalists: 15-year-old Julieta Pareja and 21-year-old Amelia Honer.

“We’ve seen women’s tennis evolve, but just like in the early 2000s, not too many Americans are reaching the top 10. Back then, it was mostly Serena and Venus, along with a few others,” Weber adds.

Weber emphasizes the importance of support from the USTA, which provides players like Julieta and Amelia with opportunities to enhance their rankings and compete on larger stages. “We are really happy to support USTA and the wonderful work they’re doing for women,” she says.

After hours of intense rallies and high-energy exchanges, only one champion could emerge. Amelia Honer claimed the title with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

“I had to work for every single point; the entire match was a challenge, honestly,” says Amelia.

Reflecting on her week, she shares her pride in facing such strong competitors. “I’m super proud of myself. We put a lot of work in, both on and off the court. It’s nice to see it pay off in a tough week like this,” she says.

Amelia walked away with the championship trophy and $4,000 in prize money, solidifying her victory.

Officials at the Bakersfield Racquet Club noted that planning for this tournament takes a full year. If you're interested in becoming a sponsor or participating in future events, contact them at 661-325-8652.

