Kern County’s best-kept secret? Fencing foundation wants you on the strip.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation is opening doors to a unique sport this summer, offering fencing classes to people of all ages while building confidence, resilience, and community.



The Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation is Kern County’s “best-kept secret,” offering fencing classes to people of all ages and backgrounds.

Founder Lucas Dobrzanski, still competing at 81, says fencing builds both physical strength and mental agility — calling it “physical chess.”

The nonprofit has been serving the community for 13 years, providing opportunities to individuals with disabilities and underserved youth.

Summer camps are open now, and all necessary equipment is provided for new participants.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fencing is a pretty unique sport — especially here in Kern County. One local nonprofit is looking for more fencers this summer.

If you're looking to try something new this summer, fencing might just be your next adventure. The Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation calls itself Kern County’s best-kept secret — and they say they're always looking for more participants to learn the footwork and master the blade.

Lucas Dobrzanski, is the president and founder of the foundation, he has been fencing since he was 19 — and he’s still competing at the age of 81. He says the sport not only keeps him active, but also builds resilience. "Fencing is unique in a sense that it is an individual sport and allows people to develop at their own speed." Dobrzanski said.

He adds "The physical ability of moving and being in shape — and additionally, you have the opportunity to learn how to react and think fast. So overall, it's an accomplishing sport — we call it physical chess."

The foundation is a local nonprofit that started 13 years ago to help people from all walks of life — providing opportunities to individuals with disabilities and those from underserved communities.

Liz Geyer, is the Program Director for the foundation and she says, "It is a really interesting sport that you can do at all levels of ability and disability, and all ages. It's a competitive sport, so the thrill of competition speaks to the hearts of a lot of people." Geyer knows that firsthand — all five of her kids have been fencers at one point or another. She adds that fencing is a wonderful opportunity for young people to grow, challenge themselves, and become their best selves.

Rudy Streitz, is the Head Coach and he says, "One of my greatest thrills in teaching is getting kids to go from not knowing anything to being excited about the sport — at all levels. It doesn’t matter if they’re interested in competitive fencing or recreational fencing — we have all kinds of interest levels."

2025 summer camp enrollment is available now and open to all ages — equipment is also provided for anyone who needs it.

Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation Website

