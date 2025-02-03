Kern County’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 40th Installation and Business Awards Gala

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Chamber marked its 40th anniversary with a grand Installation and Business Awards Gala, honoring local leaders and businesses that have made a significant impact on the community.



Kern County’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated a significant milestone this past Saturday as they marked their 40th Installation and Business Awards Gala. The event, which has grown from a small gathering to a community-wide celebration, reflects the Chamber’s expanded reach and impact over the years. I had the opportunity to speak with Jay Tamsi, President of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, about what makes this year's event especially meaningful.

“I remember as a child receiving a scholarship at one of the banquets that the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held. It was an intimate gathering with only 30 to 40 people,” says Tamsi, recalling the early days of the Chamber’s events.

What began as a small gathering has now grown into a large and influential organization. “Now we’re up to twelve hundred members, so that speaks volumes about our community,” Tamsi adds.

This year’s gala was not only a celebration of the Chamber’s 40-year history, but also a night to honor the culture, community, and the people who have contributed to the Chamber’s success. Tamsi emphasized that the night was about recognizing those who have played pivotal roles in the organization’s journey.

“It’s an opportunity to install some of the newer members and pay homage to the past chairmen and the founders of this organization,” he continues.

During the gala, eight individuals and businesses were recognized for their outstanding contributions. The awardees included:

Business Woman of the Year: Deanna "DeeDee" Watkins-Lewis

Corporation of the Year: Anthem Blue Cross

Large Business of the Year: Romy & Associates-Medicare & Health Plan Educators

Small Business of the Year: Jerry’s Pizza & Pub

Non-Profit of the Year: Anand Legacy Foundation

Community Service Award: Maritza Jimenez

Next Generation Award: Jessica Neeley

Businessman of the Year: Jose Gaspar, 23ABC News

The recognition of Jose Gaspar, a familiar face in local journalism, was especially notable. Gaspar received the Businessman of the Year award for his years of dedication to truth and storytelling in the Hispanic community.

“We consider that a businessman has a hard job. As you know, it’s a very difficult job to go out there, track people down, and also get the great stories that people deserve. It has had a big impact on the lives of the Hispanic community for many years, and no doubt he’s deserving of this award,” says Tamsi.

Looking ahead, Tamsi is excited about the Chamber’s future. Plans for the next few years include expanding their outreach through government advocacy, education, and events like the Small Business Academy.

“Also, we’re celebrating 25 years of our Latino Food Festival this year, with our Menudo and Posole Cook-Off. Our Día de Los Muertos celebration is turning 15 years old this year as well. We’re shooting for a lot of milestones this year, and it’s so exciting,” Tamsi adds.

