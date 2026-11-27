BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pants, T-shirts, a bike and a helmet, a puffer jacket — there are many options to help foster youth this holiday season.

For 39 years, Kern County's Department of Human Services has put together the Holiday Cottage, which provides foster youth the ability to ask for Christmas presents they may not get otherwise.

Kristy Torres, the public information officer for DHS and program specialist for the Holiday Cottage, says every wish made during the holiday season is special in its own right.

"We fill more and more wishes every year, and it really is thanks to the community who come out and really support us and help us make this possible. It's a large production, with many foster children in our county, and being able to fill those wishes is amazing," Torres said.

While younger children often ask for the most common Christmas gifts, older youth frequently request items to help them transition into adulthood.

"Many times we'll see different things. Our younger kids will want the Legos, the Barbies, the bikes, you know, the most common Christmas gifts that you would think of. But the youth really want things to transition into adulthood. Some of our older kids are looking for pots and pans for their new apartments as they're transitioning out. They're looking for laptops for college," Torres said.

As many start their holiday shopping, Torres asks Kern County residents to keep them in mind and to stop into the Holiday Cottage to see how they can help out this holiday season. Torres adds that even if you plan to do all of your shopping online, there's an option to help that way too.

"You can also go online to Kern County DHS Website and our holiday cottage page is available, where you can actually see wishes online, choose a wish, and you know not have to come in at all. You can have it mailed through. If you let's say you buy it at Amazon, you can have it mailed directly to us. There're lots of options," Torres said.

If you want to help fulfill a wish for a foster child in Kern County, you can come down to the Holiday Cottage off of Wilson Road, or you can click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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