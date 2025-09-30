Kern County’s role in California’s $4.5 trillion economy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California boasts the fourth largest economy in the world, but a significant portion of that economic power comes from right here in Kern County through our oil and agriculture industries.

When comparing each country's gross domestic product, or GDP, per capita, which evaluates the size of an economy, the United States is first with more than $27 trillion, second is China, Germany is third, and Japan is ranked fourth.

"If California were a country, it would be the fourth largest, but then California's GDP is included in the U.S.," said Aaron Hegde, a professor of economics at CSUB.

Hegde explains the Golden State has a GDP of roughly $4.5 trillion, with Kern County contributing about $60 billion.

"So about one and a half to two percent of California's GDP. But the big difference is, even though it's about $60 billion, it's what Kern County produces," Hegde said.

California ranked first in the nation for agricultural production in 2024, and in 2023, Kern County led the state with $8.6 billion in agricultural output. Kern County is also one of the largest counties in the U.S. for producing oil.

"We produce about 250,000 barrels of oil a day, which is about 70% of all the oil produced in California," Hegde said.

With the passing of Senate Bill 237 earlier this month, a new law meant to increase in-state oil and gas production in Kern County, Hegde believes the local economy will continue to grow, making it one of the cheapest places to live in the state.

"The other benefits to living in Kern County compared to the rest of California is the cost of living is lower here," Hegde said.

On the flip side, he says the downside to our agricultural and oil industries is the negative effects on pollution. Despite those concerns, Kern County's role as a leader in both agriculture and energy shows how much our community contributes to California's global standing and why so many choose to live, work, and raise families here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

