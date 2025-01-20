Kern GOP to hold inauguration watch party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern GOP held an inauguration watch party at the Double Tree Hotel from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on January 20, 2025.



President Trump’s Inaugural Speech leaves many with mixed emotions, but at Kern GOP watch party, many were pleased.

Over 100 people gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel to watch the 47th presidential inauguration, hosted by the Kern GOP Republican Party. With many having mixed emotions about the president, these Kern County locals are excited for his return as president.

Jesse Rojas, is a Consultant and he says, “It’s not even about the next 4 years, the next 8, the next 16 or 20 years. It’s really setting the stage to address and put some structural changes that are going to be in the best interest of my son’s generation in the future.”

While Jesse Rojas isn’t the only one to say it’s important to keep the next generation in mind, so does Gary Icardo, who’s been a farmer in Kern County for 75 years and he says,“I think we all should fight for the young people of today so that they can have the chance that we have.”

Gary Icardo also says, as a farmer, he hopes President Trump can make changes here locally. “I hope for Kern County, he’s going to get water down here, which people have been on boards for 40 years trying to get it done and they can’t do it.” He said.

Debbie Shick’s family has been farming in McFarland for 104 years, and she said she hopes to see the oil industry become what it once was here in Kern County. “We know many people who are involved in oil, and they would like to be able to drill again. And there’s no reason for us to rely on foreign oil when we could tap the many reserves here in Kern County.” She said.

Jesse Rojas is also a supporter of our local oil and gas industry. “Locally, what does this mean for Kern County?"

"Well, first of all, you heard it, ‘Drill, baby, drill!’ We are back, and we’re finally going to be able to re-energize our oil and gas industry that’s been affected for so long and really put back what’s important and what’s at stake here in Kern County. So, I’m really excited.” He said.

Many people here at the Kern GOP are left with excitement after President Trump’s speech.

