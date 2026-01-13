Kern High School District Board faces divided public over Ten Commandments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The debate over displaying the Ten Commandments at six alternative Kern County schools continued Monday night during a school district board meeting, with no resolution in sight.

The Kern County Board of Education first tabled the controversial decision in November 2025, and months later, no final vote has been taken on the issue.

During the first Kern High School District board meeting of the year, supporters argued the Ten Commandments are historical documents that helped shape the nation.

"The ten commandments it has blessed and guided both children and adults for the last 150 years," one supporter said.

"The cornerstone of this country rests upon the principles of the freedom of religion, rather than the freedom from religion. It is essential to recognize the true intent behind the misapplied concept of church and state," another supporter said.

Opponents also attended the meeting, some holding signs and arguing that displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools violates the constitutional separation of church and state. They emphasized that schools must remain neutral on religious matters.

"I am here to ask, keep our children's constitutional rights, our state rights, and I do not want to see them violated," one opponent said.

"I speak to you knowing that anyone who supports the 10 commandments in a school must be wrapped in a flag carrying a cross," another opponent said.

Some speakers warned the district that they are prepared to take legal action if the display is approved.

"And we're ready to do battle to keep these 10 commandments out of the high school district. You will be in for a heck of a battle, thank you," one speaker said.

The school board says the issue still requires further review before any final decision is made. No timeline has been announced for a vote.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

