Kern High School District passes resolution opposing transgender athletes in girls’ sports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It’s a decision that’s making waves in Bakersfield — the Kern High School District just adopted a resolution that some say bans transgender students from participating in team sports.

In a controversial 3–2 vote, the Kern High School District Board of Trustees passed a resolution opposing transgender athletes participating in female sports. Board member Derek Tisinger proposed the resolution, saying it protects what he believes is the original intent of Title IX — a federal law he argues does not cover transgender participation in school sports.

Pastor Angelo Fraizer says the resolution is about understanding scientific differences between boys and girls. "I think we have to understand there are differences — biological, scientific differences — between men and women, and we need to respect those differences and allow women to thrive just as much as men have, and not set them back." He said.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ advocate Audrey Chavez calls the resolution discriminatory — and says it targets a small, marginalized group that Title IX is meant to protect. "In federally funded schools — our public schools — were created so that people could obtain an education and be able to do so without discrimination on many different bases. And in Title IX, that protects our trans youth." She said.

However, state law in California does allow transgender students to play on school teams that align with their gender identity.

Board member David Manriquez warned that passing a resolution without input from legal counsel could expose the district to lawsuits. "I’d rather waste the money and spend it on the students than get sued because something in that resolution does or does not apply to the KHSD." He said.

The resolution is non-binding. It’s the opinion of the school board — meaning it has no legal weight. That also means the Kern High School District cannot ban transgender students from playing sports.

While the policy may not have immediate legal impact — for many students, it’s personal. And the conversation is far from over.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

