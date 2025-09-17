Kern High School District plans to "chop it up" at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Blue Zone Project is bringing their Chopped Challenge back to the KC Fair. Organizers are partnering with students in the district and preparing everyday meals with healthy alternatives.

After much success from last year the Chopped Challenge is returning to the Kern County Fair. Students and teachers partner up together to present a five star dish for the judges. Organizers want to show the community you can still enjoy your meal if you substitute some elements for healthier alternatives.

The Kern High School District is partnering with Blue Zones Project to bring a healthy competition to the community. Showing community members that healthy dishes still taste good and are better for your health.

Jonathan Gallardo Organizer Lead for Schools with Blue Zones Project said "What better way than a cooking competition. I think it's very difficult for our community to be receptive to plant based recipes. I think this brings that attention and awareness that plant based recipes can actually be delicious."

This competition allows students who are interested in the culinary arts to give it a try and see if this is their passion. Organizers will be partnered with students from the district and compete in a 30 min challenge to see who will win it all.

Samantha Magana Senior at Highland High School said "I've never really incorporated healthy items with a Mexican dish. What we are going to be doing will be a fusion of two things together and I am really excited how it's going to turn out."

Lupe Sabella Assistant Director at the Nutrition Department said "Really encourages those that might be interested in culinary arts or might be really great at cooking. To come out and partake in this incredible activity. It's such a great event for community outreach and for our students. Maybe some of them will be a little more incline to participate in culinary classes, cooking clubs, or even our ROC program."

Chef Sullivan tells me this competition means more to him than just winning. His goal is to inspire future chefs to give cooking a try. He loves trying new recipes to make any dish more memorable.

Brandon Sullivan Nutrition Services Chef KHSD said "I've failed a lot of times in cooking and making recipes. I never gave up on that dream. I keep that passion and drive inside me to keep me motivated to make the dishes that make our students happy."

Organizers hope this competition will encourage students and community members to learn how to express themselves through cooking. While still showing them how substituting some elements can still make the dish taste good and be healthier for you.

"Seeing my grandma and mom all cooking together as a family for Christmas when we are all making tamales. Now I will be able to help and be apart of the family like that is really important to me." said Magana

They will be competing live on Friday September 19 at the Kern County Fair. They are inviting the community out to witness greatness.

