Kern High School District plans to roll out a summer meal program in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KHSD wants to make sure their students are fed during summer. They plan to welcome a new program that will provide close to 12,000 meals in July. Each bag will have enough food to last a week.



They will provide a new bag every Wednesday of July. The dates food will be available will be July 2, 9, 16, & 30.

Four schools across Kern County will offer these services. Arvin, Independence, Kern Valley high school & KHSD Central Kitchen from 9-11 AM.

This is the first year they are offering this program during summer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern High School District is rolling out a summer meal program for children in Kern County. This is their first time offering this program to the community hoping to feed more than 10,000 students in July.

The district is preparing for the month of July with more than 12,000 bags of food. With breakfast and lunch options, each bag will contain those items and are designed to last a whole week

Jennifer Davis Director of Nutrition Services said "This is our first year actually taking this opportunity. We felt this year with our summer school only going four weeks, we thought offering the meals for all of July would help the community. I hear from all my peers and workers that there is a need for food. Students come hungry to school, if they aren't coming to school to get food at least they would have this opportunity to stay fed."

This program plans to provide food to the rural areas of Kern County. David Saliba a supervisor at Foothill High School tells me some kids in the district look forward to that one meal.

David Saliba Supervisor at Foothill High said "I feel sometimes like superman which I'm not. When they see the different kind of food available to them. The kids get so happy and joyous, because some of the kids not everybody but some of them go home and there's nothing for them. There is nothing to eat, so that might be the only meal they will get that day.

This program will be offered to four sites across Kern County. Arvin High School, Independence High School, Kern Valley High School, and KHSD Central Kitchen. The meal distribution dates will be July 2, 9, 16, & 30 from 9 AM to 11 AM.

"You come through the line, tell us how many meals you need. We are limiting to five kids per car so we can have enough for everyone else. We will have five stations frozen, vegetable, fruit, self stable, and a milk station." said Davis

Organizers tell me if this trial run is successful they plan to bring it back next year. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

