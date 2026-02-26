Kern High School District trustees respond after a judge shuts down the recall petition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The effort to remove two Kern High School District trustees has hit a roadblock after a judge questioned the petition’s claims — and the recall could be stopped before it even starts.

Steven Rodrigue is the area 2 KHSD Board of Trustee and he says, “I was very pleased with the judge’s ruling. Oftentimes, you see something like this and think it’s just politics — even when there are clearly untrue statements meant to confuse the public.”

A recall petition against Manriquez and Rodrigue was started in December by Penny Lepisto — who narrowly lost to Manriquez in the November 2024 Area 3 KHSD trustee race.

It was filed after Manriquez and Rodrigue voted against a resolution to ban biological boys from competing on girls' sports teams. A judge called the petition “false and misleading,” raising questions about its credibility.

David Manriquez is the area 3 KHSD Board of Trustee and he says, “Make sure you have the facts. Make sure the people signing the petition understand what they’re signing. Some individuals who signed, I don’t think, knew what they were signing. I just encourage people to educate themselves.”

Manriquez tells me that regardless of the board’s vote, it would not determine who can play on a sports team — that decision is governed by state law. Both Rodrigue and Manriquez say this issue is ultimately a matter for state and federal lawmakers. Also adding that either decision could have led to a lawsuit against the district — something they believe would not be fair to students.

“My colleagues and I have the best interests of kids first and foremost. The fact that Mr. Manriquez and I — who are from different political parties — are both being criticized over the same issue shows that this doesn’t affect students the way some people think it does.” Rodrigue said.

Manriquez and Rodrigue both say that throughout this process, their priority has remained the same — students.

“The decisions we made were first for the students, and second to keep the district from getting sued down the road,” Manriquez said.

For now, the recall petition is off the table — unless the proponent decides to start gathering new signatures.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

