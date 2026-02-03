Kern High School watching state budget as deficits loom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District Board received its first look at Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed 2026-2027 state budget and its potential impact on local schools during a meeting Monday night.

The district's associate superintendent of business explained that while Newsom's proposal is considered balanced for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, it projects a $22 billion deficit the following year, with even larger shortfalls anticipated in subsequent years.

A key concern for schools involves the governor's proposal to hold back $5.6 billion from education, calling it a "settle-up" under Proposition 98. This essentially means borrowing from future education funding to balance the current budget.

Officials also highlighted a major difference between revenue projections from the governor's office and the non-partisan Legislative Analyst's Office, particularly regarding personal income taxes.

Under the proposal, funding per student would increase from $12,423 to $12,722, representing an overall funding factor increase of about $307 per student. The governor is also proposing a 2.41 percent cost-of-living adjustment.

However, district leaders cautioned that there are no new education investments, and future years remain uncertain as state deficits grow and non-education spending continues to outpace revenue.

The next major step comes in May, when the governor is expected to release a revised budget, followed by legislative negotiations and a final vote by the end of June.

District officials said they will continue monitoring the process and adjusting their own budget planning as the numbers change.

