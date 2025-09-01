Kern Inyo & Mono labor unions celebrate Labor Day with a picnic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Labor unions across the central valley celebrated Labor Day with a picnic at Lake Ming, inviting the community out to come celebrate. This event allows unions to get a chance to meet community members.

Labor Day can be a day of rest but also a day to honor those who help our communities thrive behind the scenes. Community members arrived at Lake Ming for a day of celebration and fellowship

Labor Day is a day to honor the economic and social achievements of American workers. Thanking them for all the hard work they do that we might not see.

Andrae Gonzales City Council Member from City of Bakersfield said "Labor Day is about celebrating our workers. The working men and women who get up every single morning and work hard for all of us. They built this country, they are the ones who keep our state running, and who keeps our city moving everyday. All those employees who work hard day in and day out."

Alissa Reed an Executive Secretary for the Kern, Inyo, Mono Counties Labor Council tells me the workers are the ones who keep our communities afloat. Reed invites anyone who is looking for meaningful work to look into unions.

"When you look at labor that's what builds our community. Those are the people that are providing the services. Those are the ones in construction, that is building all the infrastructure around you. Those are the people are contributing to your community, and building your community. They make sure they provide goods and services for us. Labor Day is a day to recognize them and thank them for their work." said Reed

Over hundreds of community members came out to celebrate. They had live music, games, food, and organizations speaking to community members to inform them about their services.

Fred Walther Local 220 Labor Union said "It's important to celebrate Labor Day because with unions we are fighting for workers rights. Making sure they are taken care of and securing them with a livable wage."

Organizers want the community to know this is a yearly event and free to all. They hope to see you there next time.

