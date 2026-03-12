Kern job seekers flock to downtown, hoping to find next step

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Throughout the morning at the Dignity Health Convention Center, thousands of job seekers filtered through the Kern Job Fest, hoping Wednesday would be their big break, or at least the start of it.

Last week, the Federal government announced a loss of 92,000 jobs nationally in its monthly job report, and while the data locally won’t be available for several more days, it doesn’t exactly inspire a ton of confidence in local job seekers.

"It's a lot of sending out applications and not really hearing too much back," said Ana Von Kennedy as she waited to get in.

"How many applications have you put in over the last few months?" - 23ABC asked Christian Morrison.

"Over the last few months, probably 50," said Morrison

"How many responses have you gotten?" asked 23ABC

"Five," said Morrison flatly.

Several job seekers we spoke to say they've put in dozens of applications with little result, and while they know in some cases they may not be the best fit for the job, their gripe through the process is what they call a lack of communication between employers and applicants. Most people we spoke with said they wish employers would call or email, even if it is a no, rather than waiting weeks with a slim hope of an offer.

"I'd rather hear 'No' than nothing, if that's the case, because I don't want to be sitting on a paper trail thinking I'm gonna get a call back and the whole time, nothing," said Kentrel McDaniel.

While the job market may be tough, it’s not impossible with some employers hiring on the spot at Wednesday's Job Fair. We caught up with Michael Rodela shortly after he was hired to be a cook at the newly minted Hard Rock Casino after being out of work for more than a year.

“It's been a rough road, ups and downs. Had some interviews, but other than that, it's been a roller coaster," said Rodela when we asked about how his job search has gone over the last year. "I'm excited. I'm stoked. I'm ready to start right away.”

Josh Conner, the Job Developer for Kern Job Fest, said that while the process of online applications makes it easier to send out applications, nothing beats the face-to-face time that applicants can get at an event like this.

“You still have to go through their application process, but on the back of your resume, you don't think [a hiring manager is] putting a star? If you meet the qualifications, he's going to be waiting for your application to come in," said Conner. "That personal touch, the handshakes, the smiles, that's how you get the jobs.”

Conner added that while the Job Fest came to a close in the early afternoon, those who weren't able to make it shouldn't be discouraged, as they routinely update job postings and highlight future events on their website.

