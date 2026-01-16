KERN KINDNESS: A man who puts his communities needs before his own

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — His community comes first, his drive for the ones he cares about stems from his upbringing, he believes everyone deserves a second chance. Traco Matthews is a pillar in the Bakersfield Community, treating everyone with the respect of the lord.

Traco Matthews Chief Health Equity Officer & Pastor said "I grew up poor, I grew up food insecure, all the challenges some community members in Bakersfield face."

I spoke with Susana Magana, the Health and Nutrition Director at CAPK about what makes her former colleague, Traco Matthews, a gift to the community.

Susana Magana CAPK Health and Nutrition Director said "One thing that is always consistent is his honesty and the way he connects with people. I think that really resonates with the trust that people have with him."

Matthews has been in Bakersfield since 2005, He has grown with the community. Showing multiple organizations he is here to serve and stay.

"This is part of my life’s purpose. I love people, I try to love everybody. All the work and service I do for humans in Bakersfield and around the state flows from that heart. That desire to serve those who I love and God has called me to love." said Matthews

Matthews believes his upbringing in a two-parent household instilled the values that guide him today, driving his commitment to put the community first.

"At one point my siblings said our parents probably had close to 70 people over the course of their lives they took into their home. They are incredibly hospitable, watching that love for everyone day to day molded the man I am today. Even though we didn’t have a lot of money, or resources. They were the type of people who would take the shirt off their back, or their last meal with someone." said Matthews

He has worn multiple hats over his tenure in Bakersfield. Touching lives of many community members through his sermons or in their day to day lives. Within the last year he has help found Kingdom of Men which has helped African American men across the county speak on their mental well being.

"What inspires me about Kingdom Men of Action is I feel called to mentor and coach young men, especially men of color. Getting to do that and watch the growth and strength that happens in real time, there is nothing more fulfilling." said Matthews

He prides himself on being a community activist—never seeking the spotlight, but always leading with a smile and an open hand to help those in need.

"Traco is one that always sees the potential in helping the community. Always wanting to ensure that there is equity. I believe he is a true advocate for community needs, and feeling emphatic to those needs. While connecting people to those resources." said Magana

Matthews tells me his arms are always open to the Bakersfield Community. Just like his parents who sheltered those when they were in need.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

