Kern Premier Water Polo Rises to National Spotlight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Water polo is making a splash in Bakersfield. Kern Premier Water Polo’s youth teams are among the nation’s best, thanks to elite coaching, committed athletes, and a passion for the sport.



Water polo is gaining national attention in Kern County, with local teams competing at the highest youth level in the country.

Kern Premier Water Polo’s 10U and 12U teams are part of the elite Platinum division.

Several team members are now preparing for the Junior Olympics in Orange County, July 24–27.

A lesser-known sport is gaining momentum and national recognition right here in Kern County, as water polo takes center stage at the Garces Aquatic Center.

The fast-rising Kern Premier Water Polo program is leading the charge. Both the 10-and-under and 12-and-under teams compete in the top-tier Platinum division, the highest level of youth competition in the country.

“It is quite amazing to be able to be a part of this program and watch these kids want to succeed and do better,” said Athena Campos, head coach of the 10U team. “They’re developing a lifestyle they’re passionate about.”

Campos' 10U squad recently placed 24th at its first Junior Olympics appearance. She attributes the team’s success to consistent effort both in and out of the pool.

“I’ve been developing everything, like backhand helicopters, which is really cool,” said Benjamin Campos, a young player on the team.

Many athletes credit their progress to the program’s structured training and supportive coaching.

“When I first started, I didn’t know how to eggbeater,” said Tomas Campos. “Then my coach started me on it, and after about a month, I got it.”

For others, like Annie Dye, the sport offers personal benefits beyond athletic improvement.

“I have anger issues, so it’s easier for me to get my anger out in water polo,” she said.

Campos said helping to grow the sport locally has been deeply meaningful.

“These kids are very hard workers,” she said. “They’re not afraid of challenges, they’re determined.”

The 12U team is also celebrating its biggest accomplishment yet: moving up from ninth to fifth in the nation at this year’s Junior Olympics.

“It was really exciting to place fifth in the Junior Olympics because it’s such a big deal,” said Claire Campos.

Head coach Adam Gregory said this year’s performance is a milestone for the entire Bakersfield water polo community.

“We got fifth place, and that’s close to top three,” Gregory said. “That makes a statement, this is the best Bakersfield water polo has ever done.”

Several athletes from the program are now preparing for their next challenge: the Junior Olympics in Orange County, scheduled for July 24, 27.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

