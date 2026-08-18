Kern residents to weigh City Council elections in November 2026 General Election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we get closer to the first day of Fall, many are preparing for the return of pumpkin spice-flavored coffees, football season, and Halloween, but on November 3rd residents will also cast their ballots for the next era of their city council members.

Depending on which city a Kern County resident lives in, their council can be structured in a few different ways: districts, at-large, or a mix of both.

District elections require candidates to live within the district they represent, and voters only get to vote for candidates in the district they reside in.

At-large elections only require candidates to live within city limits, voters generally vote for several candidates on one ballot, and the top vote-getters are awarded a seat on the council.

However, similar to the 2024 election, some residents in Wasco and Tehachapi likely won't vote for their city council members as they are running unopposed. Wasco City Council is slated to vote on cancelling the District 3 race where Valentin Medina is the only candidate. A spokesperson for the City of Tehachapi indicated the city intends to do the same, as there is only one candidate per race on their city council ballot.

However, McFarland is unable to take advantage of the same scenario despite only having one candidate per district. City Clerk Erika De La Cruz told 23ABC in an email, "In this case, two measures and one initiative have qualified for the upcoming election. As a result, the City cannot proceed under Section 10229(a). Additionally, the Kern County Elections Office has confirmed that there is no additional cost to the City for including the unopposed candidate contests since the City already has measures on the ballot."

The Kern County Elections Office will begin to mail out mail-in ballots to eligible residents starting on October 5; residents are able to vote in person on Election Day on November 3.

Below is a list of all city council elections that Kern Residents will be tasked with deciding this November; the official list can be found on the Kern County Elections website.

Arvin — At-large (three open council seats)

Nora Perez

Lissette Medina

Susanna Reyes (Incumbent)

Anabel "Quintino" Rubio

Gabriel Garcia

Jose Luis Garcia, Jr.

Bakersfield — District races (four open council seats)

Ward 1

Mercy Peña

Eric Arias (Incumbent)

Ward 3

Kathryn Halling

Juan Carlos “JC” Llamas

Pedro Naveiras

Cassie Bittle

Seth M. Hewett

Johnny Olaguez

Ward 4

Ryan Crowl

Bob Smith (Incumbent)

Ward 7

Manpreet Kaur (Incumbent)

Angie Valdez

California City — Mayor and two at-large council seats

Mayor (2-year term)

Marquette Hawkins (Incumbent)

Isaac Barcelona

At-Large Council Member #1

Ron Smith (Incumbent)

Jeanie O’Laughlin

Karina Perez

At-Large Council Member (Short-Term)

Dawn Ferguson

Elexis Shaw

John Fischer

Treasurer

Keith Middleton (Incumbent)

Inishia White

Delano — At-large (two open council seats)

Mario Nunez Jr. (Incumbent)

Liz Morris (Incumbent)

Elizabeth Arteaga-Gonzalez

Carlton M. Lennon

Aaron De Santiago (Not qualified)

Maricopa — At-large (two open council seats)

Cory Morse (Incumbent)

John Crump Jr.

Malinda Adams

Richard W. Albright

Virgil Bell (Incumbent)

McFarland — District (all unopposed incumbents)

Mayor

Ricardo Cano

District 1

Maria Perez

District 2

Martin Gutierrez

District 3

M. Anita Gonzalez

Ridgecrest — Mayor and two at-large council seats

Mayor

Megan Washington

Jeremy ‘JV’ Vaughn

Councilmember (At-large)

Brenda Licitra

John P. ‘Skip’ Gorman (Incumbent)

Ron Strand

Debilyn Kinzler

Lawrence C. Gaceta

Tamara ‘Charlon’ Bouyer

Daniel Neal (Not qualified)

Shafter — At-large (two open council seats)

Malachi Gonzales

Dusti McDaris

Gustavo Olvera Jr. (Incumbent)

Nelson Salinas

Dale A. Scadron

Rafael S. Zamudio

Cathy Prout (Incumbent)

Taft — At-large (three open council seats)

Bob Leikam

Ronald Waldrop (Incumbent)

Dennis Schertz

Josh Bryant (Incumbent)

Jeremy Gregory

Tehachapi — District (all unopposed)

District 1 — Kim Nixon

District 3 — Marianna Gutierrez

District 4 — Joan Pogon-Cord

District 5 — Hannah Chung

City Treasurer — Coty DeArmond

Wasco — District (two open council seats)

District 1

Gilberto Reyna (Incumbent)

Aubrey E. Wimberly

District 3

Valentin Medina (Incumbent)

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