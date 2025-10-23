Kern River Bike Patrol volunteers help cyclists in need along Bakersfield bike path

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new community-driven volunteer group is making the Kern River bike path safer for cyclists in Bakersfield. The Kern River Bike Patrol, created this summer, consists of everyday heroes who patrol the bike path to offer help, first aid and peace of mind to riders in need.

Robert Fairman and his wife Cathy have been volunteering since the Kern River Bike Patrol was created. The program is a collaboration between the city of Bakersfield and its Recreation and Parks Department.

"We don't have a routine. We just go out when we're able. We might go out on a Wednesday or might go out on a Saturday morning. Other people ride all the time," Fairman said.

Fairman says volunteers never leave their home without their kits, which include essential tools for common bike repairs.

"I have some tools that are like screwdriver, a set that can tighten your spokes or can help you fix your derailer or you know so I have tools that I carry that will help people," Fairman said.

Volunteers are trained in basic first aid assistance and know when they need to reach out if they encounter serious cases.

"Figure out who to call, call the Park Rangers or call 911 and just assist and make sure that we don't overstep our bounds, but be good Samaritans along the bike path," Fairman said.

In the short period since the program began, volunteers have logged more than 100 hours. The group currently has 10 volunteers but is looking to expand.

"We just asked that people get out there and basically be eyes and ears for the Park Rangers. And they then document what they've seen," Fairman said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

