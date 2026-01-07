Kern school board member denies discouraging children from speaking to police during investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern High School District board member is pushing back against claims made by a state prosecutor that she discouraged children from speaking to police officers during an investigation involving her son.

Kathy Scrivner, an elected trustee on the Kern High School District board, saw claims from Deputy Attorney General Joseph Penney that she tried to prevent children from cooperating with law enforcement. The claims were made during a Mental Health Diversion hearing for her son, Zack Scrivner, in December.

"The police reports indicate that the defendant's mother was encouraging the children not to speak to the officers," Penney said during the hearing. "She was exhibiting some annoyance that her sister did call law enforcement, and that led to the sheriff's response."

Zack Scrivner was charged with five felony counts last year, including three child endangerment charges and two assault weapons charges. He is currently participating in a mental health diversion program following the December hearing.

Kathy Scrivner strongly denied the prosecutor's claims in an email statement.

"I have never and would never, under any circumstances, fail to report or discourage the reporting of any physical or emotional danger to a child, including my own children or grandchildren," Scrivner said. "It is a responsibility I hold sacred, not just as an educator but as a trusted member of this community."

As a school board member, Scrivner is classified as a mandated reporter under California law. According to the California Department of Education, mandated reporters are required by law to report all known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect.

"All persons who are mandated reporters are required, by law, to report all known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect," the department states. "It is not the job of the mandated reporter to determine whether the allegations are valid."

