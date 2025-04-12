Kern school districts prepare as Immigration agents go to LA elementary schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County school districts are preparing for potential visits from federal immigration authorities.



Homeland Security agents recently attempted to speak with students at two LA elementary schools.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho rejected the agents request, questioning the basis for their concern.

District superintendents emphasized the importance of student safety regardless of immigration status.

Schools are advised to follow specific protocols if approached by immigration enforcement officers.

Kern County school districts prep for visits from federal immigration authorities.

Schools around the state and Kern County are being reminded what to do in case federal agents show up at their door asking to speak with students.

Earlier this week, two federal agents from Homeland Security showed up at the schoolhouse door at two elementary schools in Los Angeles.

The agents said they wanted to speak to students because they were concerned for their safety.

But LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho wasn't buying it.

Alberto M. Carvalho said, "I am mystified that the department of homeland and security that fourth or sixth graders would pose a risk."

23 ABC reached out to several school districts in Kern County to get their reaction to this incident.

All expressed dismay with what happened in Los Angeles.

Vineland School District Superintendent Cindy Casto sent us this statement issued to parents earlier this year that reads: At the Vineland School District, we are committed to ensuring the safety, well-being and inclusion of students, regardless of their immigration status or background. Schools are, and must remain places where every child feels safe, supported and valued.

The superintendents from Delano and Shafter expressed similar thoughts, telling ABC 23 they will follow the law and state instructions that require federal agents to show a warrant before entering school grounds.

No warrant means no access on school grounds.

Numerous immigrant communities in Kern County are on edge as the Trump administration has stepped up deportation practices.

Earlier this year, U.S. border patrol agents carried out raids, arresting 78 immigrants, allegedly for being undocumented.

Staff at Vineland School District also received a paper addressing how schools are dealing with if an immigration enforcement officer comes to your school. Follow district board policies.

Immediately notify the designated school district administrator.

Ask to see the officer's name and badge.

Ask the officer to provide documentation that requires school access.

Do not grant officer permission or consent to enter an area of the school where the general public is allowed. Do not produce a student for questioning and do not consent to a search unless there is a judicial warrant.

You are not required to provide any information.

As the document notes, please note that these guidelines are merely exemplary, and compliance with them is not mandatory.

You can look at the document mentioned below.

