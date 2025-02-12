Watch Now
Kern students take part in walkout to protest immigration policies

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Students from several schools across Kern County took part in a walkout on Wednesday morning to protest immigration policies.

The Kern High School District was aware of the potential of a walkout, sending a voicemail to parents on Tuesday night letting them know they wouldn't stop a walkout if it happened.

Students walking out were seen from Mira Monte, Del Oro, and West High School among others.

This was in response to immigration polices from the Trump Administration.

Those marching plan on meeting at City Hall in Bakersfield.

This is a developing story.

