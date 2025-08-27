Kern supervisors approve $4.5 billion budget, increase for child welfare services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a $4.5 billion budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, an increase of about $75 million from the previous year.

Within the budget, the board approved $1.1 billion toward the general fund. That includes $453 million for behavioral health, $345 million for the Sheriff’s Office, $243 million for county fire, $70 million for major maintenance projects and $271 million for public works and roads.

As they approved the budget, Supervisor Jeff Flores highlighted increases to the Department of Human Services, a department that has faced scrutiny in recent weeks.

“Is it safe to assume since there was a 30 million dollar increase over the last year … DHS received an increase as well?” Flores asked during the meeting.

Public criticism of DHS has grown since the death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata, allegedly at the hands of her parents. Police reports show the department had an open investigation into Ray Mata regarding bruises found on one of his children. An April Kern County grand jury report also found the department struggled to manage caseloads, citing low pay, high stress, burnout and high turnover.

“I know we’re going to go forward with an external review shortly and we’ll see what that brings,” Flores said.

Last week, supervisors approved a request for that outside review. Assistant County Administrative Officer Elsa Martinez noted the county had already increased salaries for social workers.

“Social workers, as you recall, your board has been proactive in raising the salaries over 20 percent,” Martinez said.

In total, supervisors approved a $30 million increase to DHS’s budget, bringing the total to $307 million — $215 million of which will go toward salaries and benefits. Within that budget, $114 million will go to Child Protective Services.

The department is expected to begin looking for an outside agency to conduct the review, with a proposal expected in the coming months.

