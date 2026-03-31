Kern Transit plans to add a new bus stop at the Hard Rock Casino in Tejon to improve community access

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Transit is planning to add a new stop at the Hard Rock Casino in Tejon, a move that comes as some in the community are still pushing for more access to the area.

Back in September of 2023, Golden Empire Transit discussed cutting Route X-92, a line that connected riders from Bakersfield to the Tejon Outlets and the IKEA distribution center. The route was eventually discontinued in 2024, with officials citing low ridership after the pandemic. But some say losing that line left a gap that has only grown since.

"If anything, I think it’s increased because of increasing jobs in the IKEA warehouse, as well as in the outlets. Now we have apartments over there in the Arvin Tejon area," Amy Sanchez said.

Sanchez spoke with us at a Golden Empire Transit public hearing in February, where community members urged transit leaders to bring back service to the area.

"And now finally, with the Hard Rock Casino, I think that the GET bus is really missing an opportunity not only to bridge that gap, but also to increase the revenue as well," Sanchez said.

In March, Golden Empire Transit officials said restoring service to the Tejon Commerce Center is not currently possible, noting it now falls outside their service area.

"That would be a potentially unmet transit need of Kern Transit, our sister agency," a Golden Empire Transit official said.

I asked Kern Transit about any plans to add a route to the casino.

"Kern Transit is currently working on its summer 2026 schedule change which will be implemented on Sunday, July 5, 2026. As part of this change, a stop at the Hard Rock Casino Tejon will be added to our existing Route 130 service," Kern Transit said.

Route 130 travels from downtown Bakersfield to Frazier Park four times daily on weekdays and twice daily on Saturdays.

Hard Rock Casino Tejon Property President Chris Kelley praised the move.

"Reliable transit options not only make it easier for guests to visit our property, but also create meaningful opportunities for our team members by improving access to employment," Kelley said.

The change is expected to take effect in July, offering a new option for riders heading toward the Tejon area. For advocates like Sanchez, it is a step in the right direction, but not the final destination.

"This has been our livelihood, this is how we get our bills paid, this is how our mortgage gets paid, and it’s been really quintessential in our household," Sanchez said.

Kern Transit says the updated schedule with the new casino stop will be released in June, ahead of the July service change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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